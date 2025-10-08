Madhur Bhandarkar files complaint against makers of Chandni Bar sequel over 'unauthorised' use of title

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is not happy with the makers of Chandni Bar Returns for using the title Chandni Bar without his permission. he has lodged a complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) against producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl. Madhur had directed the original Chandni Bar, the multiple National Award-winning 2001 film that starred Tabu. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar released in 2001.

Madhur Bhandarkar filesc complaint

Madhur Bhandarkar’s complaint stems from Sandeep Singh and Ajay Bahl using his registered title Chandni Bar for their sequel, Chandni Bar Returns, without permission. Following the complaint, the association has instructed the makers to immediately stop using the title for their project.

Sandeep Singh is developing a project with Ajar Bahl, which is being dubbed as the sequel to Bhandarkar's National Award-winning film Chandni Bar, reports Times Now.

Reacting to the complaint, IMPPA wrote a letter to Sandeep Singh and his banner, saying, "This is to inform you that we have received a complaint from our member, M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment, Mr Madhur Bhandarkar that your company is using their registered title ‘Chandni Bar’ for a sequel titled “Chandni Bar Returns” without obtaining the requisite authorisation or consent."

They added, "Please note that the title ‘Chandni Bar’ is a registered property of M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment. Any use of this title, in any form or medium, without their prior written approval constitutes unauthorised use and may invite appropriate action. Therefore, you are hereby advised to stop using the said title in any format with immediate effect." Sandeep and his team are yet to react to the official complaint.

About Chandni Bar 2

Released in 2001, Chandni Bar marked Bhandarkar's hit entry in Bollywood. The film was a story of a bar dancer and explored the gritty life of Mumbai underworld, sex work and gun crime. Last week, it was announced that a sequel to the film is being made by Singh and Bahl, according to a report by Filmfare. According to the report, the cast of the film has not been finalised yet.