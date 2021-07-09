Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor recreate old magic as they perform to retro song on Dance Deewane 3, watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Friday shared a short video clip on Instagram. The clip showed Anil Kapoor and her performing to old Hindi film song.

Sharing it, Madhuri wrote: "Retro vibe." The clip showed Anil and Madhuri, sitting across a counter as a song played in the background. The easy camaraderie between the two is all too evident.

The two will soon appear on the weekend episode of Dance Deewane 3, on which Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges. Also appearing on the episode will be actor-producer Farhan Akhtar and TV actor Shagufta Ali and director Rohit Shetty.

Earlier in the day, Colors channel had shared a video in which it was revealed that the team will be giving ₹5 lakhs to Shagufta. It may be recalled that Shagufta has been in news lately for her dire economic and health conditions.

Speaking in Hindi to thank the team, Shagufta said, "The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don't know why but I couldn't tolerate the pain of these four years. The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it."

Madhuri, meanwhile, has been sharing video clips of the other guests who had come to the studio to shoot for Dance Deewane 3. In the recent past Jackie Shroff and Raveena Tandon have visited the sets.

Through the lockdown, Madhuri has stayed connected with her fans sharing valuable pandemic advice and tips on healthcare, sharing throwback pictures and giving a peek into her personal life.

On her YouTube channel, she had shared a video with her husband Dr Shriram Nene as they discussed how they would prepare their older son, Arin, as he leaves for the US to join college. In it, she had said: "I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."