Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon’s dance-off to Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga wows fans

Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon, two Bollywood stars who reigned supreme in the 90s, came together recently for a special episode of Dance Deewane 3. Videos of them dancing to each other’s songs are being widely shared online by fan clubs.

In a clip shared on Instagram by Colors, Madhuri Dixit was seen performing to Raveena Tandon’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani, while Raveena grooved to Madhuri’s song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. The two then danced together to Raveena’s song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare.

While Madhuri is one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3, Raveena came on the show as a special guest. Fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the post. “Both nailed it,” one wrote, while another called them her ‘favourites’. “Nothing to beat the old actresses in their acting skills so natural and so simple with modest dressing . The stamp of the acting is unique and remains in heart . We enjoy every moment of their acting along with them. Wow,” a third wrote.

In the past, Madhuri has made special appearances in two of Raveena’s films - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Gharwali Baharwali. The two will soon make their digital debut with their respective series on Netflix.

Raveena will be seen in a crime-thriller series titled Aranyak alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The two of them will play police officers investigating a local murder. The show is directed by Vinay Waikul.

Meanwhile, Madhuri’s show is titled Finding Anamika, and features her as a superstar who suddenly goes missing. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari.