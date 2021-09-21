Madhuri Dixit enjoys family time before son Arin begins life as college student in US. See pics

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, reunited with their elder son Arin in the US, where he is currently a student at the University of Southern California. Dr Nene recently posted a couple of family pictures as Arin began college life in America.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared two selfies with Madhuri, Arin and their younger son Ryan. He wrote, “Nothing like sunshine, a smile and your family with you, right?” The pictures appeared to be from California, and the beach was visible in the background.

Earlier this month, Dr Nene shared two other photos from the university campus. He wrote in his caption, "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning.”

In a video posted on her YouTube channel in July, Madhuri said that, like every mother, she was ‘concerned’ for Arin as he prepared to head off to the US. “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18,” she said.

Arin graduated from high school in May, and Madhuri shared her ‘proud moment’ with a social media post in which she wrote, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed."

Madhuri and Dr Nene got married in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. Arin was born in 2003, and Ryan was born in 2005.