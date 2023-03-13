Madhuri Dixit pens emotional note for mom Snehalata Dixit after death: 'Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty'

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional note for her mother Snehalata Dixit who died on Saturday morning. She was 90. Remembering her, the actor posted an old photo of them. Also read: Madhuri Dixit greets media with folded hands as she leaves for mom's funeral

The photo featured Madhuri with her mom, seemingly at their home. Sharing it, Madhuri wrote in the caption, “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

Soon after she posted it, fans and celebrities prayed for the departed soul in the comment section. While Dia Mirza commented with a praying hand and heart emojis, Mouni Roy wrote, “I’m so sorry ma’am. Sending love.” “Om Shanti,” added Raveena Tandon.

Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene shared the news of Snehalata's death in a statement issued to the media. It read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.” Her last rites were performed at Worli's Vaikunth Dham, which was attended by several celebrities, including Madhuri, her husband Dr Shriram Nene and their younger son Ryan.

The family was seen in white as they left for the funeral together on Sunday. They were travelling in a car while the media surrounded the vehicle to catch a glimpse. Acknowledging them, Madhuri joined her hands as a gesture. Others including film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor were also seen arriving for the funeral.

Madhuri, who is the youngest child of Snehalata. She has two elder sisters and one elder brother. Their father Shankar Dixit died in 2013 at the age of 91.

Madhuri's last film outing was Prime Video's Maja Ma, which was released last year. Directed by Anand Tiwai, it also had Gajraj Rao. Madhuri made her acting comeback with the Netflix drama series, The Fame Game. It was produced by Karan Johar.

