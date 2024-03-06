Madhuri Dixit reveals her colourful look from Day 2 of Ambani bash. See pics

Madhuri's perfect safari outfit

The photos show Madhuri in a sea green-blue co-ord set with a brown belt at the waist. She also wore a straw hat and styled her hair in thick curls. She wore brown boots and posed for pictures at what seemed to be the accommodation provided by the Ambani family. “A walk on the wild side,” she captioned the post.

Check out the photos here:

Fans of the actor loved her look. “Bala ki Khoobsurati hai madam ji (You are too beautiful),” wrote one. “Looking so pretty,” commented another. “Love u gorgeous queen,” wrote another fan.

Madhuri attended the wedding party with her husband Dr Sriram Nene. On day one, she wore a black shimmery saree for ‘An Evening in Everland’ party, which included a concert by RnB star Rihanna.

The 3-day soiree

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani threw a lavish bash in their hometown of Jamnagar over March 1-3 to celebrate the union of his son Anant with Radhika. Celebrities and CEOs from all around the world flew in for the event. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg with philanthropist-wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, corporate leaders Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev were also part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Other well-known film personalities who have been invited for the event are Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor.

Madhuri is currently a judge on Dance Deewane. She was last seen in webseries The Fame Game and movie Maja Ma.