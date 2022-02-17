Madhuri Dixit reveals she snuck into theatre in burqa to watch Ek Do Teen song, got hit by coins thrown at screen

Madhuri Dixit, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, recalled how she once snuck into a single-screen theatre to watch Tezaab. She revealed that when the Ek Do Teen song came on, the audience began throwing coins at the screen.

Kapil Sharma shared his experience of watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun at a theatre in Amritsar a year after the film was released. He said that there were mirchi lights on the border of the screen, which lit up every time a song played.

On hearing this, Madhuri said that times have changed and shared an anecdote of her own. “Everyone was telling me how popular my song Ek Do Teen had become and how much fun it was to watch it on the big screen in the theatre. So I decided that I will also go and watch it. I went to Chandan cinema which is a single-screen theatre. I wanted to personally experience how the crowd reacts. We went inside and sat and I was in a burqa,” she said.

“I was waiting for Ek Do Teen and as the song started, we were sitting in the front row seats and from behind us, people were throwing coins towards the screen! All of that money was landing our heads!” she added.

Directed by N Chandra, Tezaab also starred Anil Kapoor and ran in theatres for over 50 weeks. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1988. Ek Do Teen is one of Madhuri’s most memorable songs.

Madhuri is currently gearing up to make her digital debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game, in which she plays a superstar who suddenly goes missing. She will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show with her co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi.

