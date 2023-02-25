Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene writes emotional post for her mother who has macular degeneration

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene has written a wholesome post about his mother-in-law. He took to Twitter to share pictures of two mugs made by Madhuri's mother and how they always remind him of her. (Also read: When a fortune-teller accurately predicted Madhuri Dixit's future. Watch)

He wrote, “My 90 yo mother in law paints. She has macular degeneration & can’t see too well.But what comes out of her mind is remarkable.She is the loveliest, most positive person in the world. We had her paintings placed on mugs to remind us of her talent. #SaturdayMood #Saturday #Art.” Madhuri replied to the post and added heart emojis.

Fans of the actor also appreciated the mugs. “Amazing work and very talented lady at 90. Keep cherishing her at all times,” wrote a fan. “Very very artistic. And for her age she’s certainly inspiring all. God bless,” read another comment.

On her 90th birthday, Madhuri had shared a special post for her mother. “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness,” Madhuri wrote as she shared a bunch of photos of her mother.

Madhuri also penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband Dr Shriram Nene on last week. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video which she captioned, "Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all the happiness, love. Here's to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings!"

Madhuri married Shriram in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was recently last seen in Maja Ma. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

