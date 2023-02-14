When Madhuri Dixit reacted as face reader predicted her kismat: 'Tum itna bhagyashali ho ki...'

Actor Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actors of the 90s who continues to rule the hearts of her million fans. Much like her happy-go-lucky nature, once someone called her lucky after reading her face during a show. An old video of Madhuri reacting to the prediction has surfaced online and it says a lot about the actor. Also read: Madhuri Dixit shares her most romantic pics with Dr Nene on his birthday

In the old video, Madhuri appeared in a blue salwar suit. She told a senior woman on a show, “Aap face reading bhi karte hai (Do you also do face reading)?” “Thora thora janti hu aisa (I can a little),” replied the lady. “Acha toh ye face batayiye. Iski kya kismat hai (Tell me what I have in my fate)," asked the actor.

“Tum itni bhagyashali ho ki sab bhagya aapke samne hanth jor ke khada hai (you are so much so lucky that luck is with you all the time),” the lady answered instantly. She also went on to call her ‘prem ki murti (the foundation of love).' To this, Madhuri, with an overwhelming smile, is seen speechless. After she thanked the lady, the face-reader also added, “Humesha sukhi rahegi tu (you will always be happy).”

“Itni achi baat keh di (such lovely words),” Madhuri couldn't stop smiling. The video is from Sony Entertainment's matrimonial show Kahi Na Kahi Koi Hai, hosted by Madhuri. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “She has been very lucky in marriage. That woman was telling the truth.” “Madhuri has both beauty and grace, she’s indeed a blessed lady,” added another one.

Madhuri made her Bollywood debut in 1984 with Abodh. She rose to fame after starring in the action drama Tezaab (1988) and delivered hits like Ram Lakhan (1989), Tridev (1989), Thanedaar (1990), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Saajan (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Raja (1995), Dil (1990), Beta (1992), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) among others.

Madhuri tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene on 17 October 1999 in a traditional ceremony in Southern California. After her marriage, Madhuri relocated to Denver, Colorado, for over a decade and took a sabbatical from acting in 2002.

She and Shriram welcomed son, Arin, in March 2003, and another son, Ryan, in March 2005. Later, in 2007, she made her brief comeback with the musical Aaja Nachle. Madhuri was last seen in Prime Video's Maja Ma.

