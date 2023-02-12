Madhuri Dixit shares her most romantic pics with Dr Nene on his birthday

Actor Madhuri Dixit wished her doctor-husband Shriram Nene on his birthday via an Instagram post. She shared a video of beautiful and romantic couple pictures from their outings and vacations on Sunday. Madhuri wrote a heartfelt message, calling him ‘soulmate' and ‘best friend.’ Along with fans, Karisma Kapoor, Gajraj Rao and Sanjay Kapoor reacted to Madhuri's birthday post for her husband. (Also read: Saba Azad calls boyfriend Hrithik Roshan 'favourite goof' on 49th birthday, ex-wife Sussanne Khan writes sweet wish)

In the clip, Madhuri shared a series of pictures with her husband Shriram. In one of the small videos, Madhuri planted a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek. In one, Madhuri and Shriram were twinning in black. In another picture, she looked at him with loads of love as they sat on a sofa. In other picture, the two posed beside a swimming pool. Madhuri posted a couple of selfies with him from their vacations. The couple wore dark sunglasses as they posed for the camera. Both of them smiled bright and looked happy. She added Sun Maahi song on the post.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Madhuri wrote for Shriram, “Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all the happiness, love. Here’s to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings!” She used ‘sunday’, ‘sunday funday’, ‘happy birthday’, ‘husband’, ‘birthday’ and ‘love.’ Actors Karisma Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday to Dr @drnenofficial”, Gajraj Rao wrote, “Happy birthday Doc Saab” and Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday @drneneofficial.”

Reacting to the post, one of Madhuri's fans wrote, “Happy birthday sir and happy hug day ma'am.” Another fan commented, “Made for each other.” Other fan wrote, “Beautiful and sweet couple.” “Happy birthday to the lucky one”, added one. A fan requested her, “We want more pictures together.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Shriram on his special day and dropped heart and cake emojis.

Madhuri and Shriram got married on 17 October 1999 in a traditional ceremony in Southern California. The couple later held a wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many popular names in the Bollywood industry, apart from prominent politicians. After her marriage, Madhuri relocated to Denver, Colorado, for over a decade. The couple welcomed son, Arin, in March 2003, and another son, Ryan, in March 2005.

Fans last saw Madhuri in Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari and co-starring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, alongside Barkha Singh, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, last year.

