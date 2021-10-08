Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shares unseen pic from their younger days in US
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shares unseen pic from their younger days in US

Dr Shriram Nene revisited the time he and Madhuri Dixit went for a scuba dive session in Florida. The couple stayed in the US for a few years before moving to India. 
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene in a throwback pic. 
Published on Oct 08, 2021 07:13 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have been sharing throwback pictures from their younger days on Instagram. Last week, the couple shared childhood pictures of their sons and now, Shriram shared a picture from the time he and Madhuri tried to learn scuba diving. 

In the picture, Madhuri and Shriram wore wetsuits and other gear while posing for the camera. Sharing the post, Shriram said, “Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri ‘Jacques Cousteau’ Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world.”

 



Madhuri and Shriram married in 1999. Madhuri took a break from acting and moved to the US. Madhuri spoke about her transition from a life in the spotlight to a life in the US at the Talks At Google session in 2015. 

As reported by Indianexpress.com, Madhuri said, “In India, you are so dependent on your maid servants. You can leave everything on them, but in USA, you have to cook, clean up, buy groceries, everything on your own. I remember when the first time I went grocery shopping in US, my heart was thumping. But then, I felt so good. It’s a feeling of freedom here.” 

Also read: Madhuri Dixit says she's 'concerned' as son Arin leaves for the US for higher studies

The actor returned to the movies with Aaja Nachle in 2007. Eventually, she and family moved back to Mumbai. Madhuri starred in Gulaab Gang and performed a dance number for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, she also appeared on television as a judge on dance shows. She is currently a judge on Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen in Kalank and Total Dhamaal. 

