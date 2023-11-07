Madhuri Dixit poses with Salman Khan at Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon party together

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was held in Mumbai recently, and it turned out to be quite a starry event with everyone from Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to the cast of the upcoming The Archies in attendance. Now, inside pictures of many celebs posing together at the Diwali bash have surfaced. Also read: Aishwarya Rai decks up in red for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash; Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also attend

Ananya parties with Sara, Navya and others

Many celebs attended star-studded Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra on Sunday.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who will be seen together in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, posed for a happy picture. Sara, who wore a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga held Anaya close in the picture. Ananya wore a yellow lehenga. Ananya also posed with Sobhita Dhulipala, Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhumi Pednekar and others in another Diwali party picture. Photos of filmmaker Farah Khan as well as actors Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon and others from Manish's party were also shared.

Salman Khan poses with Madhuri Dixit

There's also a selfie of Salman Khan posing with his Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Madhuri Dixit. While Madhuri was in a black saree, Salman dressed casually in a grey top. Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene also joined them in the selfie, which also featured the party's host Manish Malhotra and actors such as Huma Qureshi. A selfie of Raveena Tandon and Urmila Matondkar from the party also surfaced.

Manish Malhotra's party

On Sunday, Bollywood's biggest stars attended the Diwali party hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his house in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai, Gauri Khan, Rekha posed for paparazzi outside the party venue.

Varun Dhawan with designer-wife Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann Khurrana and author-wife Tahira Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as well as Sanya Malhotra and Alaya F were also spotted at the party. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma along with the mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani also graced the star-studded bash.

