Madhuri Dixit says her lips turned blue when she filmed Pukaar song in Alaska in chiffon saree: I had frozen completely

Madhuri Dixit, who ventured into a singing career with Candle in 2020 and recently released her second song Tu Hai Mera, has a number of popular songs picturised on her. She is also among the many women actors who had to wear light outfits- often chiffon sarees, while filming for a song in the freezing cold. Madhuri recently recalled one such experience that she had while filming Pukaar song Kismat Se Tum Hum Ko Mile in Alaska. Also Read| Madhuri Dixit Nene: I am not singing just for the heck of it

Madhuri was talking about how the actors need to lip-sync most of the songs, along with expressions, unless they are in an unfavourable weather situation, where even moving your lips become difficult. A similar situation occurred when she filmed the Pukaar song on a glacier in Alaska with Anil Kapoor. While Anil wore jeans, a t-shirt, and an overcoat, Madhuri only wore a light blue chiffon saree for the song.

Asked how did she sing for the camera while filming in the freezing conditions, Madhuri told Bollywood Hungama, "The first evening I couldn't do it. Because we went there by the afternoon we were on the glaciers and it started getting really cold, by evening it was 4-4:30 pm. Farah (Khan) was the choreographer and she is saying 'everybody sing' and I am like 'I am singing.' But my lips were not moving because I had frozen completely."

The actor added, "There was a doctor on location because it's very chilly, so there has to be someone on standby. She came up to me and said 'no no no, her lips are turning blue. Packup.' So first day was bad. Next day we started getting a little adjusted to the cold and we knew how to dress up for that. It was a chiffon saree so I couldn't do much. But still we tried to keep me warm, they had a person on standby with white chadar who used to come running and put it around me, and give me like a small heater after the shot was over."

Pukaar, released in 2000, was an action-thriller co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also starred Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON