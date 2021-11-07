Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene and Arin come together for family photo, fan asks ‘where is Ryan?’

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene posted a picture of them from their trip to Florence sometime ago. Their elder son, Arin, also featured in the image.

“Where you are is secondary as long as your family is with you. But have to admit Florence was pretty cool. #SundayFunday #SelfieSunday #FamilyIsEverything #Florence #italy,” Shriram captioned his Instagram post.

In the photo, Madhuri was flanked by her husband and son. She wore a yellow blazer over a white top and a black cap. Shriram wore a black T-shirt and blue cap, while Arin wore a grey T-shirt with a pair of sunglasses hanging from the neck.

“Where is Ryan?” asked a fan, who wanted to know where Madhuri and Shriram’s younger son was. Another called the picture a ‘sweet selfie’. One fan agreed with the caption and said, “I completely agree! It’s all about shared experiences with the ones you love @drneneofficial.”

Last month, Madhuri celebrated 22 years of marriage with Shriram. On the occasion, he shared a montage of their pictures together and wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead.”

Meanwhile, Madhuri is set to make her foray into the digital space with a Netflix series titled Finding Anamika, in which she will play a superstar who suddenly goes missing. During the search for her, several dark secrets are revealed. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari.