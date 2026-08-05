Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene sell apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for 4.4 crore, more than double the purchase price

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, sold their apartment in Mumbai's Juhu locality for ₹4.40 crore, nearly 14 years after purchasing it for ₹1.94 crore, reflecting a capital appreciation of around 127%, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate update: Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, sold their apartment in Juhu locality for ₹4.40 crore. (ANI Photo)

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According to the property registration documents, the apartment is on a lower floor of a building named Iris Park, part of The Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, located on Military Road in the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme. Sachin Shekar Shetty purchased it.

The flat has a carpet area of 774 sq ft. A stilt car parking space previously attached to this flat was sold separately to a different homebuyer on December 15, 2025, according to CRE Matrix.

The transaction was registered on July 3, 2026, for which the homebuyer paid a stamp duty of ₹26.40 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

According to the registered agreement, Madhuri Dixit and her husband acquired the apartment on June 4, 2012, for ₹1.94 crore.

Is Madhuri Dixit on a property-selling spree? Here's a look at her recent real estate deals

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{{^usCountry}} According to property registration documents, in the last eight months, Madhuri Dixit has sold two flats and an office space in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to property registration documents, in the last eight months, Madhuri Dixit has sold two flats and an office space in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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In December 2025, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene sold their 780.13 sq ft apartment in the same Juhu building for ₹3.90 crore. The couple purchased the property for ₹1.95 crore over 13 years ago, netting a profit of nearly 99.22%, according to documents CRE Matrix accessed.

Also Read: ₹3.90 crore, nearly double its 2012 price">Madhuri Dixit sells luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for ₹3.90 crore, nearly double its 2012 price

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In June 2026, Madhuri Dixit sold a commercial office in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹4.85 crore, nearly 18 years after purchasing the property for ₹52.5 lakh, marking an appreciation of nearly 824% in the asset's value, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Frames Production Company Private Limited purchased the commercial office space, and the transaction was registered on June 23, 2026, the documents showed.

Also Read: ₹4.85 crore, nearly 9 times the purchase price">Madhuri Dixit sells office space in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹4.85 crore, nearly 9 times the purchase price

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According to property registration documents, the property sold by the Bollywood actor is located on the fourth floor of a building named Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road, Andheri West. The office has a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq ft and was sold for ₹4.85 crore. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹29.10 lakh and includes three car parking spaces.

All about the Juhu real estate market

Several Bollywood stars, such as Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, have made Juhu their home. The locality in the Vile Parle area of the Mumbai real estate market is known for its sea-facing apartments and bungalows.

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Bollywood stars, producers, and directors prefer to reside in Juhu because of its central location and proximity to Goregaon, Khar, Bandra, and Andheri, where most studios are located. According to local brokers, apartments in the area are available for ₹60,000- ₹1 lakh per sq ft.