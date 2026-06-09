'Madhuri Dixit ka beta hawa de raha tha’: Bharti Singh shares hilarious story from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani set

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently hosted Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga on their YouTube channel. During the conversation, Bharti and Haarsh recalled a hilarious incident from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Madhuri's son Arin and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan were working as assistant directors.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's hilarious Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani set story

Madhuri Dixit can't stop laughing as Bharti Singh shares experience working with her son.

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Recalling how they were shocked to learn that Madhuri's son was working as an assistant director on the film, Haarsh revealed that Karan Johar had called them to shoot for the Dhanlakshmi advertisement sequence featured in the movie. While they were waiting for their shot, they had a surprising realisation.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "Vahan par Madhuri ma'am ka beta assist kar raha hai aur humko nahi pata. Ek sundar sa, pyaara sa ladka aaya aur pankha leke khada hawa de raha tha. Maine kaha nahi nahi beta, it's okay. Fir Karan sir aaye, 'he's Madhuri's son' (There, Madhuri ma'am's son was assisting on set and we had no idea. A sweet, good-looking young boy came over and stood there holding a fan, fanning us. I told him, 'No, no beta, it's okay.' Then Karan sir came and said, 'He's Madhuri's son')." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Vahan par Madhuri ma'am ka beta assist kar raha hai aur humko nahi pata. Ek sundar sa, pyaara sa ladka aaya aur pankha leke khada hawa de raha tha. Maine kaha nahi nahi beta, it's okay. Fir Karan sir aaye, 'he's Madhuri's son' (There, Madhuri ma'am's son was assisting on set and we had no idea. A sweet, good-looking young boy came over and stood there holding a fan, fanning us. I told him, 'No, no beta, it's okay.' Then Karan sir came and said, 'He's Madhuri's son')." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bharti recalled their reaction to Karan's revelation and said, "Uska pankha theek chal raha tha, humara andar se ulta ghumne lag gaya. Humari saari garmi chali gayi. Humari hawa tight ho rahi thi. Jab Karan sir ne btaaya, hum dono khade hogye (His fan was working perfectly, but inside, our heads started spinning. We became nervous and flustered. The moment Karan sir told us who he was, both of us immediately stood up)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharti recalled their reaction to Karan's revelation and said, "Uska pankha theek chal raha tha, humara andar se ulta ghumne lag gaya. Humari saari garmi chali gayi. Humari hawa tight ho rahi thi. Jab Karan sir ne btaaya, hum dono khade hogye (His fan was working perfectly, but inside, our heads started spinning. We became nervous and flustered. The moment Karan sir told us who he was, both of us immediately stood up)." {{/usCountry}}

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Haarsh added, "humne pauna ghanta usko bola ki rehne do, but voh bhi karke hi gaya, hawa deke hi gaya. Main soch raha arey please yaar mat kar (For nearly 45 minutes, we kept telling him not to bother, but he still insisted on doing it and continued fanning us. I was thinking, 'Please, yaar, don't do this')."

Bharti then revealed another surprise from the same day. She said, "Ek kursi kum thi toh humne kursi bhi mangwayi ek ladke se, baadmein pata chala woh Arbaaz Khan ka beta. Humko laga humare saath kya ho raha hai. Arbaaz Khan ka beta kursi de raha hai, Madhuri ma'am ka beta hawa de raha hai. Hum Bina paise liye kaam karke nikle (There was one chair short, so we asked a young boy to bring us a chair. Later, we found out he was Arbaaz Khan's son. We were wondering what was happening to us. Arbaaz Khan's son was bringing us a chair, and Madhuri ma'am's son was fanning us. We ended up working and leaving without even taking any payment)."

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Madhuri could not stop laughing while listening to Bharti and Haarsh's story. She revealed that her son thoroughly enjoyed working on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and was known for being extremely quiet and focused as an assistant director. Haarsh, meanwhile, shared that he and Bharti had assumed star kids would have a lot of attitude, but Madhuri's son turned out to be the complete opposite and pleasantly surprised them with his humility and down-to-earth nature.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The romantic drama marked Karan Johar's return to direction and starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, alongside Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in key roles. The film emerged as a commercial success, collecting over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office, and later won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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