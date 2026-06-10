Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga's Maa Behen ranks #2 in global non-English films on Netflix

Netflix’s latest release, Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni and starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga in lead roles, has received high praise since its release. The film that takes on patriarchy is now ranking high in the list of global non-English releases, beaten only by a Spanish film.

Maa Behen ranks #2 on global non-English releases

Ravi Kishan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Dharna Durga star in Maa Behen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maa Behen has taken the #2 spot on Netflix’s top 10 non-English films list and is trending in 15 countries. The film is beaten only by the Spanish film The Marked Woman, which takes the top spot. Vignesh Raja’s Dhanush-starrer Kara stands behind Maa Behen on the list, while Mexican-American movie Mexico 86 and Argentinian movie Risa and the Wind Phone take the fourth and fifth spots.

Mahan Behen took one of the top spots globally in the non-English movies list on Netflix.

Maa Behen team react to its success

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Madhuri shared in a press note that the response Maa Behen received has been overwhelming. “What drew me to the film was its ability to tell a deeply relatable story with humour, heart, and honesty. Seeing viewers connect with these characters, their relationships, and all the kaand and kalesh (mess and chaos) that unfold along the way has been incredibly rewarding,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri shared in a press note that the response Maa Behen received has been overwhelming. “What drew me to the film was its ability to tell a deeply relatable story with humour, heart, and honesty. Seeing viewers connect with these characters, their relationships, and all the kaand and kalesh (mess and chaos) that unfold along the way has been incredibly rewarding,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Triptii also expressed happiness, adding, “What has touched me the most is the appreciation for Jaya's monologue when she finally lets go of her husband. That scene was particularly important to me, and I spent a lot of time preparing for it, trying to understand Jaya's emotional journey and everything she had been carrying. I'm so happy that the moment resonated with viewers the way it did.”

Dharna called being a part of Maa Behen an ‘unforgettable experience’. “It's especially meaningful because Maa Behen marks my Netflix debut, and I couldn't have asked for a more incredible start,” she said. Ravi said that much like how people showed him love for Maamla Legal Hai, it is heartening to receive similar appreciation now for Maa Behen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“From the very beginning, Maa Behen was about exploring unusual family dynamics, flawed yet deeply relatable characters, and the societal judgments that shape their lives, all through humour and chaos. We wanted to tell a story that is entertaining and can reach a wide audience,” said director Triveni, adding, “The love, appreciation, and conversations that Maa Behen has sparked is truly rewarding.”

Maa Behen also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. It began streaming on the OTT platform from June 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON