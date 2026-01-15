Maharashtra BMC polls live updates: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna among first voters again
Polling is underway in 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra on Thursday. Multiple actors, filmmakers and celebrities are expected to cast their vote today. • Among the earliest voters were Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar and Sanya Malhotra. • According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39092 Polling centre has been set up across the state....Read More
• Polling has begun today and will run from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16.
• The State Election Commission announced the election programme for the general elections of 29 municipal corporations on December 15, 2025. Accordingly, voting is being held for the municipal corporations of Brihanmumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kolhapur, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Latur, Parbhani, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Ichalkaranji and Jalna.
• According to the State Election Commission, adequate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been arranged for the municipal corporation elections. This includes 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation alone, 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units have been arranged.
Maharashtra BMC polls live updates: Twinkle Khanna casts vote
“I think it gives us a sense of control and power over the narrative. I am voting out of habit and hope,” said Twinkle Khanna as she cast her vote on Thursday morning in Mumbai.
Maharashtra BMC polls live updates: Akshay Kumar casts vote
As always, Akshay Kumar was among the earliest voters of the day. He arrived to cast his vote and gave a byte to the media. “This is the day that the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote,” he said.