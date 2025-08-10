Mahavatar Narsimha director Ashwin Kumar reveals how Muslim viewers reacted to his film: ‘They came up to me and said…’

Filmmaker Ashwin Kumar’s animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha has taken the Indian box office by storm, defying expectations to become one of the biggest surprise blockbusters of 2025. In an interview with NDTV, Ashwin opened up about the film’s unprecedented success, its spiritual themes, and the heartfelt response from viewers, including many from the Muslim community. Mahavatar Narsimha director reveals Muslim viewers reaction to the film.

Ashwin Kumar on Mahavatar Narsimha's success

Talking about the success of the film, Ashwin said, "We're overflowing with emotion for our own children. Now imagine the magnitude of love the divine has for us. This is not a religious film. It's an interreligious faith film. Because love is a universal emotion. So is faith. Hence, the film is growing leaps and bounds."

He further discussed how the film has helped people deepen their own faith, saying, "I've had people from different communities, including many Muslim viewers, come up to me and say that the film strengthened their own faith. I'm not saying go convert your religion. What I'm saying is, you understand what faith is. Whether you pray to a God, believe in energy, or place your trust in the universe, this film simply asks you to surrender to that faith."

About Mahavatar Narsimha

The film marks Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut and is written by Jayapurna Das. Produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, it is the first instalment in a planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. This chapter depicts the ancient tale of Prahlad and the Narasimha avatar of Lord Vishnu, drawing from the Vishnu Purana, Narasimha Purana and Shrimad Bhagavata Purana. Exploring themes of faith and devotion, the film was released in both 2D and 3D formats.

Combining breathtaking animation with a timeless mythological tale, the film has struck a chord with audiences across communities and age groups. In just 15 days since its release on 25 July 2025, it has amassed ₹175 crore worldwide, despite facing stiff competition from major releases like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. It now holds the record as India’s highest-grossing animated film.