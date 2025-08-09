Mahavatar Narsimha hits the sweet spot with 150 crore at worldwide box office after breaking animation film records

The Indian animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha is continuing its dream run at the box office after its theatrical release on 25 July. In 15 days, the film based on the mythology of Lord Narsimha is has made ₹150 crore worldwide, according to the filmmakers. It already broke the record of Hanuman and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to become the highest-grossing animated film in India. Mahavatar Narsimha is a mythological epic directed by debut filmmaker Ashwin Kumar.

Mahavatar Narsimha’s box office collections

Mahavatar Narsimha was released to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. After a 2-week successful run, it still registered a ₹4.7 crore collection in Hindi on Friday, taking its Hindi net total to ₹84.44 crore. The weekend coinciding with a partial holiday meant that the film continued to collect the moolah.

Announcing that the film has touched ₹150 crore worldwide, Hombale Films wrote on social media, “Unleashing a divine blaze. #MahavatarNarsimha races past 150 CRORES+ worldwide gross till Aug 8th, and continues setting screens on fire all over. Catch the divine phenomenon, running successfully in theatres near you.”

Producers Kleem Productions and presenters Hombale Films now aim for the film to touch ₹150 crore in India and ₹200 crore worldwide.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films. It was released in theatres in 3D and 2D in Hindi and South Indian languages. It beat Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), Incredibles 2 (2018) and Hanuman (2005) to become the highest-grossing animated film in India.

The two production houses have a slate of animated films lined up based on the Gods from Indian mythology. They have Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037) in the works.