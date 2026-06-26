Maheep Kapoor says doing Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives at 48 was not easy: ‘I was bombarded with trolls, scrutiny’

Actor and reality television star Maheep Kapoor made her digital debut at the age of 48 with Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality series became a huge success and has since completed three seasons. In a recent conversation on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Maheep opened up about stepping into the spotlight in her late 40s and the intense online scrutiny that followed.

Maheep Kapoor talks about pressure of staying young

Maheep Kapoor talks about doing a reality show in her 40s.

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When asked whether she feels the pressure to stay young, both personally and professionally, Maheep admitted, "100%." She elaborated, "Bollywood Wives happened to me when I was 48. It is a very insecure time for a woman. We are ageing, pre-menopause. And when Karan told me, I was like, 'Couldn't you have come a bit earlier?' Then, on top of this, suddenly you are scrutinised, you get those trolls and have people pointing out your flaws."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "I was bombarded with that and all I wanted to say was, 'Screw you.' What surprised me was that there were a lot of women among the trolls as well. Now I realise it stems from a lot of insecurity. It's a privilege to get older. Women should be proud of it, own it and flaunt it. After Bollywood Wives, I became a little more ruthless. I was out there in middle age, not in my 20s, when I was very hot. To put yourself out there in your late 40s isn't easy. And yes, we have this problem that women can't age." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "I was bombarded with that and all I wanted to say was, 'Screw you.' What surprised me was that there were a lot of women among the trolls as well. Now I realise it stems from a lot of insecurity. It's a privilege to get older. Women should be proud of it, own it and flaunt it. After Bollywood Wives, I became a little more ruthless. I was out there in middle age, not in my 20s, when I was very hot. To put yourself out there in your late 40s isn't easy. And yes, we have this problem that women can't age." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maheep further explained that men are often perceived as becoming more attractive with age. Citing George Clooney and David Beckham as examples, she said that despite their wrinkles and grey hair, they are still widely regarded as handsome. She pointed out that women in the entertainment industry, however, are rarely afforded the same acceptance as they grow older. About Maheep Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maheep further explained that men are often perceived as becoming more attractive with age. Citing George Clooney and David Beckham as examples, she said that despite their wrinkles and grey hair, they are still widely regarded as handsome. She pointed out that women in the entertainment industry, however, are rarely afforded the same acceptance as they grow older. About Maheep Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Maheep is known for being candid about her personal life. The former model and actor married actor Sanjay Kapoor in 1997. The couple have two children, daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.

She rose to fame after appearing in the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside her friends Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. In the second season, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives follows the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam. The series premiered on Netflix on 27 November 2020, with the second season releasing on 2 September 2022. The third season, which premiered in 2024, introduced a "Mumbai vs Delhi" theme and featured new cast members Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla alongside returning stars Seema, Maheep, Neelam and Bhavana.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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