Mahesh Babu gives a shout out to Jawan ahead of release, Shah Rukh Khan says 'I will come over and watch it with you'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is eyeing a massive opening at the box office this week. The Atlee film sees Shah Rukh Khan in seven different looks. The hype surrounding the film has made it the top trend on Twitter (now called X). Now, south star Mahesh Babu has also joined the gang and given a heartfelt shoutout to the star on his social media, saying that he is looking forward to watch the film with the entire family. Now Shah Rukh Khan has also replied to the kind gesture and said he wants to join them too. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan spoiler ahead of release, reveals hidden moral lessons in film)

What Mahesh Babu said

Mahesh Babu is excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! (fire emoticon) Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!! #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt (sic)."

Shah Rukh's response

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh reacted to the heartfelt gesture from the star and replied soon after. He wrote, "Thank you so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."

Ahead of the film's highly anticipated release tomorrow, Shah Rukh had taken to his Instagram and shared a release poster of the film. He wrote in the caption, "Koi Accha Koi Bura Kai Kirdaar….Bas kal ke liye ho jao Taiyyaar! Let’s ‘Chaleya’ to the theaters tomorrow. See u at the movies! Ready…. Book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a report by Hindustan Times, producer and film business analyst Girish Johar had shared his prediction of a ₹100 crore global opening for Jawan. He added that the film may easily cross Pathan's day-one figures in the domestic market and emerge with an India total (all languages) of ₹60 crore.

Shah Rukh was also spotted visiting the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Tuesday to seek blessings ahead of the release of the film. His daughter Suhana Khan and Jawan co-star Nayanthara joined him. Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, was also seen with them.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON