Mahieka Sharma finally reacts to engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya: ‘I just wear nice jewellery every day’

In October this year, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with actor-model Mahieka Sharma and recently shared a set of PDA-filled pictures on social media. What caught everyone’s attention was the big, blingy ring on Mahieka’s finger, leaving fans wondering whether the couple had got engaged. Now, Mahieka has finally reacted to the rumours. Mahieka Sharma finally reveals the truth behind engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya.

Mahieka Sharma on engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya

On Friday, Mahieka took to Instagram and posted a picture of a black kitten with pink hair, writing, “Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day (sic).” She also shared another post, joking that pregnancy rumours might be next. Mahieka uploaded a picture of a man driving a toy car and wrote, “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours.”

Mahieka Sharma reacts to rumours of her engagement with Hardik Pandya.

On Wednesday, Hardik shared photos on Instagram highlighting the “three priorities” of his life — cricket, his son Agastya, and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. He captioned the post, “My big 3 (blue heart emoji, Om emoji, cricket bat emoji).” The cricketer also shared a video of doing a pooja with Mahieka, along with a clip of him giving her a sweet kiss. Other pictures showed the two working out together in the gym and a mirror selfie of Hardik carrying her in his arms.

About Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s relationship

Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October this year, just weeks after dating rumours surfaced. The cricketer posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories featuring Mahieka, including one in which they were seen getting cosy in a swimming pool. He described her as his “11:11 wish.”

Before Mahieka, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia, who was spotted cheering for him in the stadium and even riding the Mumbai Indians team bus after their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. It was later reported that they had parted ways and unfollowed each other on social media.

Hardik was previously married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They tied the knot in 2020 in a dreamy ceremony and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July the same year. After four years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2024 and have co-parented their son since then.