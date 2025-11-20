Is Hardik Pandya engaged? Mahieka Sharma’s blingy ring in new post sends internet into speculation mode

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Mahieka Sharma have been serving a steady dose of PDA on social media. Recently, Hardik shared a carousel of special moments with her, including a puja they performed together. What instantly grabbed the internet’s attention, however, was a sparkling ring on Mahieka’s finger, leaving everyone wondering if the two have quietly gotten engaged. This year, in October, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka.

Hardik’s post sparks engagement rumours

On Wednesday, Hardik took to Instagram to post a photo dump giving a glimpse into his relationship with Mahieka. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “My big 3 (blue heart emoji, Om emoji and cricket bat emoji).”

The carousel includes a candid shot of the shirtless cricketer posing with his bat, a few more action moments from the pitch, glimpses of him spending quality time with his son Agastya and his pet dogs, and, of course, some sweet moments with Mahieka.

The cricketer is seen performing a puja at home with girlfriend Mahieka, the two are winning the style game in coordinated ethnic outfits. They’re also spotted working out in matching gym gear, with one standout moment showing Hardik lifting Mahieka in his arms for a mirror selfie. One can see a sparkling ring in Mahieka’s finger, making everyone wonder about the status of their relationship.

“Looks like it ! The way he is flaunting this relationship,” one wrote, with another sharing, “OMG girl, That was my first thought when he first posted pics with her.”

“I don't know about engagement but They look pretty serious,” one comment read. Another shared, “I thought about it few days back when I saw a picture she maybe posted on her Instagram channel.”

“They might be engaged considering the subtle ways she is showing the ring off,” one wrote.

About Hardik’s personal life

This year, in October, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours about their relationship. They were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The all-rounder had also posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories featuring Mahieka.

Earlier this year, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted in the stadium when Hardik was playing. She was also seen in the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. Later, it was reported that they split and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik was previously married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Agastya was born on July 30, 2020. The couple confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation.