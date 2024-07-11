Main Hoon Na reunion: Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao collaborate after 21 years; fans pumped to see their ‘childhood crush’

Reunion time

The video was posted on the Instagram handle of a Mumbai-based paparazzi photographer. “Muh toh band karo, uncle! Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao were seen together after 21 years! The suspense is killing us. Can’t wait to find out what’s next, especially after spotting them at the Nykaa shoot! Any guesses what they’re up to?,” read the post, while tagging, “@mynykaa”.

In the video, the two are seen meeting each other with immense joy, and greeting each other with a hug. They are then seen being engrossed in a conversation, following which the video shows them shooting something together.

Fans love the reunion

Social media users were happy to see the actors reunite, and went down the memory lane in the comment section. “They are still same,” wrote one user, with another writing, “They didnt even age a day HOWWWW???”

“Childhood crush,” exclaimed one user. One wrote, “My God ....my childhood...dey r looking young nd can come in a love story type of film”. “Still same,” shared another. Many users took to comment section to drop in heart emojis.

About Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na was written and directed by Farah Khan and marked her directorial debut. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan.

It follows Major Ram Sharma (Shah Rukh), who is sent on an undercover mission as a university student to protect a general's daughter (Amrita) from a dangerous rogue soldier. Zayed was seen in the role of Shah Rukh’s brother, and love interest of Amrita. Ram falls in love with the chemistry professor, Chandni (Sushmita).

Initially scheduled for release in 2003, Main Hoon Na released on April 30, 2004, and received positive reviews from critics.

More about Zayed

Zayed made his acting debut with the 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He later gained fame with his roles in Main Hoon Na, Shabd, and Dus. He was last seen on the TV show Haasil. Zayed has been away from the limelight for a long time but is all set to return to films. His comeback project is titled The Film That Never Was. Apart from Zayed, Jackie Shroff is also part of the film being helmed by Mohit Shrivastav.