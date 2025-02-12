‘Main keechad mein patthar nahi fekta’: Anil Sharma reacts to ‘moody’ Ameesha Patel's scathing remarks against him

Ameesha Patel and filmmaker Anil Sharma’s war of words has been ongoing since the release of their 2023 film Gadar 2. It all started when the actor revealed that she had certain issues with the way her character was presented in the film. In response, the filmmaker addressed her remarks in an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel. Anil Sharma calls Ameesha Patel 'moody' as he reacts to her scathing remarks against him.

Anil Sharma on Ameesha Patel's claims

When the interviewer pointed out that, according to Ameesha, Gadar as a brand revolves solely around her character Sakina, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh, and Utkarsh Sharma's Charanjeet, while excluding him, the filmmaker replied, "Unke mann mein jo hai unhe kehne do. Har insaan apni baat rakhne ke liye free hai. Unko lagta hai aisa hai toh aisa hai. Main keechad mein patthar nahi fekta" (Let them say whatever is in their heart. Everyone is free to express their opinion. If they feel that way, then so be it. I don’t throw stones in the mud).

Anil says Ameesha is moody

Anil Sharma stated that for him, she was family yesterday, and she remains family today. He recalled that when she was completely new, she used to visit his house regularly for six months. He described her as a very hardworking girl who would sit with him for 5-6 hours. The filmmaker further acknowledged that he had seen a successful phase in her career but pointed out that she comes from a wealthy family, and children from such backgrounds often tend to be a bit moody. He remarked that she, too, has a somewhat "moody nature."

When asked if he meant that she had an attitude, the filmmaker replied, "I mean she comes from a wealthy background. Whenever she came for rehearsals, she wore a solitaire ring and arrived in a ₹1 crore Mercedes, a chauffeur-driven car. She worked very hard to become Sakina, but she always had a certain aura, which she still has today. Girls from wealthy families have a certain attitude, a distinct way of walking. But she is very soft-spoken and well-mannered." He added that her demeanor was one of the reasons he chose her for Sakina, as the character was also the daughter of a wealthy man in the film.

Anil on changing film's climax

Addressing Ameesha's claims that he changed the film's climax, the filmmaker stated that any changes he made were for the right reasons and for the betterment of the film. He further explained that, as a director, his responsibility lies with the film rather than any individual actor. He emphasized that if a film succeeds, everyone benefits, but if it fails, the director bears all the blame. He added that had Gadar 2 not performed well, all the criticism would have been directed at him.

Ameesha had previously accused Anil Sharma's production house of non-payment of dues. Recently in an interview with YouTube channel Jarp, she accused the filmmaker of changing the climax of Gadar 2 without her knowledge and said that she would only do Gadar 3 if Sakina had a key role alongside Tara Singh, similar to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

About Gadar 2

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 broke several box office records and proved to be an all-time blockbuster. The film, starring Ameesha Patel as Sakina, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet, collected ₹686 crore worldwide. It was the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.