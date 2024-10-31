Ameesha Patel missed out on SRK's Chalte Chalte as she never knew it was offered to her: 'My secretary didn't inform me'

Ameesha Patel, who made a grand comeback with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, recently reflected on the lows and highs in her movie career. The actor revealed Shah Rukh Khan's reaction after he came to know that she declined Chalte Chalte. In an interview with BeautybyBiE, Ameesha recalled an interesting anecdote when Shah Rukh took her to the dubbing studio. (Also read: Ameesha Patel will do Gadar 3 on this condition; defends Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2: 'I love Sakina...') Ameesha Patel recently revealed Shah Rukh Khan's reaction after she declined Chalte Chalte.

Ameesha Patel on declining Chalte Chalte

Ameeshastated during the interaction that she had no regrets about the films that she opted out of. While admitting some of them became commercial successes, she said, “In my profession, I missed out on some films. Some became colossal successes, and some failed. I didn’t do Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte because I wasn’t aware it was offered to me. My secretary didn’t inform me that this film was in the offering. When the film was about to release and Shah Rukh was dubbing for it, he took me into the dubbing studio and showed me a few edits. He said, ‘Come, Let me show you a few edits of some footage of a film that you declined.’ I replied, ‘Shah Rukh, what have I declined?’ and he said, ‘This.'”

About Chalte Chalte

Chalte Chalte eventually featured Rani Mukerji opposite Shah Rukh. The 2003 romantic-drama became one of the biggest hits of that time. The movie was directed by Aziz Mirza. The filmmaker co-produced the film alongside Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh and Aziz Mirza. It also featured Satish Shah, Lilette Dubey, Johnny Lever and others.

Ameesha Patel's acting career

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan's musical romantic-thriller Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), opposite Hrithik Roshan. She later featured in popular Hindi films such as Gadar - Ek Prem Katha (2001), Humraaz (2002), Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005), Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Race 2 (2013), and others.