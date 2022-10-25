Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make grand entry at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash; Janhvi, Ananya, Bhumi add glamour. See pics

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja threw a lavish party at their home to celebrate the festival of Diwali on Monday. From her entire family, including cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, to several of her industry colleagues like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Bhumi Pednekar attended the bash. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Neetu Kapoor for Diwali Puja at home. See pics

Host Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a white ethnic outfit with a matching white head accessory and heavy earrings. Malaika Arora, who is in relationship with Sonam's cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor, made a grand entry in a green outfit with a long yellow cape. She paired her look with quirky jewellery. Malaika posed outside the party venue with Arjun, who was in a black kurta pyjama.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar at Sonam Kapoor's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika had celebrated her birthday a day before and had received a birthday wish from Sonam. The actor had called her “a beautiful soul" and wished her by writing, “All my love (to you).”

anjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rakul Preet SIngh with Jackky Bhagnani, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

White seemed to be the colour of the party as Sonam's cousin Janhvi Kapoor was also seen in a white and golden lehenga with a colourful blouse. Shanaya was spotted in a green lehenga and posed for the paparazzi with younger brother Jahaan Kapoor. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also spotted in a green and pink lehenga paired with traditional jewellery.

Anshula Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at Sonam Kapoor's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in a white kurta pyjama. Ananya Panday, who had called him ‘hot’ during her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, was seen in a sheer saree with a white blouse. Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal were spotted twinning in ivory outfits. While he wore a kurta pyjama, she wore a three-piece outfits. Athiya Shetty arrived in a silver lehenga; Bhumi was spotted in a white saree tied in a quirky style. Tiger Shroff, too, was in a white sherwani.

Kriti Sanon was seen in a pink saree and bonded with Ekta Kapoor at the party. Swara Bhasker, who is a close friend of Sonam's and starred with her in Veere Di Wedding, joined her in a golden saree. Nargis Fakhri, Rakul Preet Singh with actor-producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani and Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa were also at the party.

