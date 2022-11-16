Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora congratulates Arbaaz Khan for his upcoming movie Patna Shukla

Malaika Arora congratulates Arbaaz Khan for his upcoming movie Patna Shukla

Published on Nov 16, 2022

Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram and shared a post for his upcoming movie Patna Shukla. He announced that he has begun shooting for Patna Shukla. His ex-wife Malaika Arora and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani reacted to the post.

Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram and shared the announcement of his upcoming movie. He has begun filming the film titled Patna Shukla, which is being produced under his own production house. Along with fans, his ex actor-wife Malaika Arora and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani reacted to his post. (Also read: Arbaaz Khan says he will never let son Arhaan carry the ‘supposed legacy’ of Khan family: ‘There’s no pressure’)

Arbaaz shared a picture of clapperboard with movie's details written on it. He shared the picture of his hands holding the clapper board. He wrote, “Patna Shuka, An Arbaazkhanproduction begins its filming in Bhopal with a start to finish shooting schedule.. Our powerhouse cast and crew includes @officialraveenatandon,@satishkaushik2178,@manavvij,@iamroysanyal,@jatingoswami_official,@ree_anushka @gaur_amit,WriterDirector #vivekbudakoti,Dop @nehapartimatiyani EP @shardasingh009 @ajay.chabbria.”

Reacting to his announcement, Malaika Arora wrote, “All the best @arbaazkhanofficial.” Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani dropped a pink heart emoji. Actors Sanjay Kapoor commented, “All the best darling @arbaazkhanofficial and Amit Gaur wrote, “All the best bro (clapping emoji), lots of love and success to u always @arbaazkhanofficial (hug emoji).”

Patna Shukla stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anushka Kaushik. It is slated to be released in 2023.

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998. In 2017, after almost 19 years of marriage, the couple separated and filed for divorce. In 2020, on Kareena Kapoor's podcast, Malaika talked up about her divorce and said, “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things."

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Giorgia have been together for quite sometime.

malaika arora arbaaz khan
