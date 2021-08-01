Malaika Arora cooks for Arjun Kapoor as they enjoy Sunday lunch together: 'The pasta and the maker', see pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora enjoyed a quiet Sunday lunch together. Both shared pictures on Instagram Stories.

Arjun shared a picture of Malaika sitting next to a table on which food had been laid. Sharing it, he wrote: "The pasta and the maker. @malaikaaroraofficial." Malaika wore a multi-coloured one-shoulder dress and was seen looking away from the camera.

Malaika, too, shared a bunch of pictures, mostly of her dining table and the food. She mentioned that since it was not possible to go to Italy, she had decided to bring it home. Sharing one of the pictures, she wrote: "Can't go to Italy. Bring Italy home." Sharing another picture, a closer look at the table, she wrote: "Tuscany."

Malaika also shared a picture, a silhouette photo of Arjun chilling at her place with her pet Casper beside him and wrote: "My Sunday view."

Malaika Arora also gave a glimpse of her Mumbai home.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. In an interview with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Arjun had revealed that the one person who knows him 'inside out' is Malaika. "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

For the most part, Arjun and Malaika have been low-key about their relationship even after confirming it. However, every once in a while, they do talk about it. A while back, while in a conversation with Film Companion, Arjun was asked about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage'.

The actor had said, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

"I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship," he had added.