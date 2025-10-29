Malaika Arora defends dance numbers in Bollywood films, admits ‘earlier, they were mostly about glamour and spectacle’

For years, the inclusion of dance numbers in Bollywood films has sparked debate, with some questioning their relevance to the story and accusing them of promoting vulgarity. However, Malaika Arora believes that item songs have come a “long way,” evolving to focus less on provocation and more on performance. Malaika Arora shared that ‘dance songs’ are often associated with the male gaze and doesn’t deny the perception.

Malaika on dance numbers in Bollywood

Malaika spoke about the changing definition of special dance numbers in Bollywood during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She admitted that dance numbers have come a ‘long way’ since she started.

Malaika said, “Earlier, they were mostly about glamour and spectacle, often detached from a woman’s individuality. Today, filmmakers are more conscious… they integrate these numbers into stories with stronger character context. It’s less about being provocative and more about performance and presence. I see it as an evolution where women can own their space.”

Here, Malaika shared that ‘item songs’ are often associated with the male gaze and doesn’t deny the perception.

She shared, “Yes, item songs have often been linked to the male gaze, but I’ve always looked at them differently. For me, dance is about confidence and expression. When I perform, I focus on enjoying the moment and bringing my own energy to it. As long as I feel comfortable and in control, that’s what matters most. It’s about celebrating the art and having fun with it rather than overthinking the labels.”

Malaika is back on the screen with a special dance number Poison Baby in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release Thamma.

She shared that doing the song was more about celebrating her journey and “showing that you can stay relevant and passionate at any stage” and that “age doesn’t define your capacity to perform or inspire.”

More about Malaika Arora

Malaika is known for her exceptional dance skills, has delivered several iconic numbers over the years, including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, and Munni Badnaam Hui. She is also a part of the reality series India's Got Talent as a judge alongside Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.