Malaika Arora embraces stretch marks in style, fans praise her for normalising mommy belly. Watch

Actor Malaika Arora is once again breaking the internet with her confidence and philosophy of self-love. This time, she did it by flaunting her stretch marks in a crop top during her recent outing in Mumbai. Also read: Why Malaika Arora swears by clove tea: Health benefits you need to know Malaika Arora shares a son with former husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora's stretch mark moment

Malaika, who shares a son with her former husband Arbaaz Khan, recently made a stylish appearance in Mumbai, where she was snapped by paparazzi during a public outing. And the appearance seemed to be a testament to her fashion sense and confidence.

During her outing, she rocked a sleeveless cocoa-brown crop top and matching high-waisted joggers, completing her look with a sleek bun, oversized sunglasses, and a spacious tote bag. But what stole the spotlight was her decision to go makeup-free and showcase her stretch marks as she walked past the paparazzi with confidence and poise.

Fans were quick to praise her attitude, with many taking to the comments section to gush over her confidence and self-acceptance. "Love her confidence," one fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who admired her commitment to embracing her natural beauty.

"Stretch marks are normal,” shared another fan, with one writing, “Being a woman, giving birth & stretch marks r very normal”.

“I love my stretch marks,” read one comment, with another reading, “Every person and body is unique and everything about our body is normal”. One social media user thought Malaika is looking gorgeous, with another suggesting “Lets just normalise mommy belly”.

What’s keeping Malaika busy?

On the work front, Malaika is currently one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2 alongside choreographer-director Remo D'Souza. The show went live on March 14 on Amazon MX Player. Hip Hop Season 2 will follow eleven hip-hop dance acts, offering access to their journey through intimate video diaries, and revealing behind-the-scenes footage. Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny host the show’s season. Before this show, Malaika has judged other dance reality shows such as Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, India’s Best Dancer, and India’s Got Talent.