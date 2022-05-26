Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora show how to make a grand entrance. See inside pics from Karan Johar's bash

Malaika Arora and her girl gang, including Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, had a blast at Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. While Malaika and Amrita attended the party without their respective partners, Arjun Kapoor and Shakeel Ladak, Kareena was accompanied by actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. Malaika has now shared an epic picture from the party, proving they know how to make an impression with their style. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan opt for same look as they attend Karan Johar's bash with Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Ok , we sure know how to make an entrance ….. @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan …. and @karanjohar you sure know how to throw a party (p.s. We missed you @therealkarismakapoor).” The picture shows Amrita, Kareena and Malaika standing in front of the wooden door with utmost confidence. While Amrita is seen in a buttoned dress and thigh-high boots, Kareena is in a silver dress and Malaika is in a green blazer and shorts paired with bright pink heels.

Malaika Arora shared a party pic.

One of their fans commented on the photo, “Group of hotties.. hotness overloaded.” One more fan reacted, “amazing.”

Kareena also shared a picture with Saif from the party. She wrote, “A night to remember… Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word.” Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan reacted to the post, “Mahshallah!” A fan called them, “Power couple" while another called them “queen and king”. A comment also read, "Fave couple! amazing.”

Kareena Kapoor also shared a pic.

Kareena's sister and Karan's BFF Karisma Kapoor couldn't make it to the party. She had wished Karan during the day with a throwback picture of her, Karan and designer Manish Malhotra. “Always fun with the boys. Happy 50th birthday Kjo. (will be missing tonight) #memories #happybirthday,” she had written.

Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the party. Ibrahim is assisting Karan on his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan is returning to direction with the film that stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

