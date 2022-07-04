Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Saisha Shinde add Bollywood glamour to Miss India event. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt at the Miss India 2022 event held in Mumbai on Sunday. Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and Dino Morea were a part of the jury at the event, which also had Kriti Sanon, Pooja Batra, Saisha Shinde and Lauren Gottlieb in attendance. Also read: Malaika Arora wears Arjun Kapoor's jumper at night, he wears it during day

Malaika stole attention in a beige gown with a train and a plunging neckline. Neha, who was in a powder blue gown with cape sleeves, joined her on the red carpet and the two even shared a hug. Neha Dhupia had won the Miss India crown in 2002 and was among the top ten finalists in Miss Universe in the same year. Dino Morea joined them as a jury member in a black suit. Dino posed with dancer Lauren Gottlieb of ABCD 2 fame, who too was in a shimmery silver gown.

Malaika Arora, Pooja Batra and Saisha Shinde at the Miss India event. (Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia, Lauren Gottlieb and Dino Morea at the Miss India event. (Varinder Chawla)

Saisha Shinde of Lock Upp fame also made a statement in a dramatic red gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with white gloves. Former Miss India and actor Pooja Batra also attended the event. She was spotted in a black outfit.

Kriti Sanon delivered a dance performance at the event and even shared a few glimpses of her act on Instagram Stories. She walked the red carpet in a black and white jumpsuit. Kriti is among the busiest actors in Bollywood with several films lined up for release. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and will now be seen opposite Prabhas in Adipurush, in which she plays the role of Janaki. She also has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in pipeline.

Malaika meanwhile, remains busy with her yoga studio. She returns to television as a reality show judge on shows like India’s Got Talent and India's Best Dancer. Neha was last seen in a thriller, titled A Thursday, featuring Yami Gautam as the antagonist. Dino has moved from films to OTT and was seen in two web series: Tandav and The Empire last year.

