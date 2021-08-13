Malaika Arora reminded Kareena Kapoor to ‘sit like a lady’ during pregnancy, got excuse about 'thunder thighs' in return

Malaika Arora has praised her friend Kareena Kapoor for how she handled both her pregnancies, but said that she would have to ‘continually’ remind her to ‘sit like a lady’. But Kareena would ‘roll her eyes’ at her.

Malaika Arora wrote a guest column for Kareena's recently-released self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son, Jehangir, earlier this year. They also have four-year-old Taimur.

Malaika wrote, according to Pinkvilla, “Gosh, she has really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her put on weight with her during both her pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours chilling. The only time I actually saw her look tired was during the eight and ninth months of her pregnancy with Jeh. We have had such laughs! During both her pregnancies, I would continually have to remind her ‘to sit like a lady’. And she would roll her eyes and say, ‘I can’t back my thunder thighs’. She was never guilty about enjoying her pizzas and burping. She was a trooper. Kareena was always on her feet, getting out there and doing her thing."

Praising Kareena's maternity fashion, Malaika continued, “She always looked amazing in my books. I recall that one-shoulder olive gown with a high slit and gold gladiator heels she wore during Taimur’s pregnancy. She had such flair. I even remember asking her why she was wearing heels! But she was strutting with the utmost confidence. And during Jeh’s time: well, the number of kaftans she wore! Once he was born, I told her to make a bonfire and burn them!”

During a recent appearance on the reality show Super Dancer, Malaika was reminded of the bond she shares with her squad, which also includes sister Amrita Arora and Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor. She said, "Wo do behne hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We share similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."