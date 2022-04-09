Malaika Arora shares first post since car accident, says it felt like a 'film scene'

Actor Malaika Arora penned a long note on Instagram on Saturday, a week after she met with a car accident. She got into the accident on April 2 near Mumbai, following which she was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. Malaika was discharged on April 3. In her note on Instagram, Malaika thanked her family members, friends, doctors, and fans for their best wishes and for standing by her. (Also Read: Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident)

Sharing a picture of herself looking outside the window, she wrote, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff.

She added, “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally, of course, the love that came in from my friends, family, my team, and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most."

She also wote, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!”

Karisma Kapoor dropped heart and blessing hands emojis in the comments section of the post. Actor Twinkle Khanna wrote, “get well soon” and Sanjay Kapoor said, “braveheart.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a “stay strong” emoji.

The accident happened on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The accident happened when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

Malaika's Range Rover was crushed between two vehicles. "We have received registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently we have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON