Malaika Arora shares pics from her living room with ambient lighting and a splash of red

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of the living room at her Mumbai home. The centre of attention was a vase of red flowers contrasting her white sofa and cushions.

Sharing one of them, Malaika wrote ‘home’. With another picture, she made a heart symbol on it. Also seen was a burning candle.

Malaika often shares photos of her home. Earlier in August this year, Malaika and Arjun had enjoyed a quiet lunch at her home and she had shared a bunch of pictures of the spread and her dining area.

White is the dominant colour in Malaika's Mumbai home.

The pictures from the dining area had shown how white was the dominant colour at Malaika's home. Arjun had shared a picture of her, sitting besides a table with food laid out on it. Sharing it, he wrote: "The pasta and the maker. @malaikaaroraofficial." Some time later, she had shared a glimpse of a corner of her home with her shoe collection and a large mirror.

In July this year, she had shared another view of her living room, showing how it looked in the ‘magic hour’ sunlight.

Malaika shared two pictures.

Malaika lives with Arhaan, her son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Only recently, he left for his higher studies abroad. In an interview with Indian Express, she had mentioned how she had been coping with his absence. She said: "It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it."

Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo often share pictures with each other and are spotted around town in each other's company. However, for most parts, they maintain a low profile.

Though Malaika started off as a model and later branched into movies doing special song sequences in films, the actor had earned a name as a fitness enthusiast.