Saif Ali Khan says Bhoot Police needed 'great guy’ as his co-star: 'They came up with Arjun Kapoor'

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's new film Bhoot Police is set to release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. Ahead of it, the duo spoke about their film and how each of them came on board.

Saif and Arjun play ghostbusters in the film. While Saif's character is called Vibhooti, Arjun plays a character called Chiraunji. The film was mostly shot in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in a new interview, Saif revealed how he and director Pawan Kripalani were on the same page on how the film should be made.

He went on to describe how the team zeroed in on the other actor and how they said that "let's get a great guy to play the parallel role with you". “They came up with Arjun and I thought it was brilliant. And he went on to like it and get excited about it."

Arjun was then asked about doing his first horror-comedy. “So, it wasn't like I was looking to doing this genre, script-wise. When I read it, what jumped for me was the camaraderie between the brothers, the banter and the friction. The fact that they both really don't get along - it was really nice and interesting. You generally have two conmen who think alike and get along. Here there is a reluctant conman, who wants to be straight, and you have a conman who believes life is exactly about this - you got to play on people's fears and use it to your advantage. I quite liked the love-hate relation and the tone of adventure.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says nobody laughed at this Bhoot Police line, even ‘at home’

He went onto add how knowing that Saif was his co-star was the big reason for him to do the film. He elaborated on how since the film needed banter between the two principal characters, it was important to know who your co-star was. “I took it on because of him. I got excited about working with him.”

Bhoot Police also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.