Malaika Arora takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says: 'Let's win this war against virus'

Television personality, fitness and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora on Friday took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The actor battled Covid-19 in September 2020 and had quarantined herself at home.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika posted a picture of herself taking the jab at the Lilavati Hospital dressed in casuals and wearing a red mask. She captioned her post, "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether ! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon !( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers , who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)."

Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine and he took to his blog on Friday to share his experience. He said that his entire family got the Covid-19 vaccine. His son Abhishek Bachchan couldn't take the jab as he is currently outside Mumbai.

The actor had shared a picture of a health worker giving him the shot. He is seen wearing a white kurta pyjama, large glasses and wearing a head gear. "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," he wrote.

In 2020, Amitabh, Abhishek, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had all tested positive for coronavirus. At first Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital followed by the mother-and-daughter duo.

Just last month, actor Salman Khan had said that he has received the first dose of the vaccine. Taking to Twitter he confirmed the news soon after a video of his visit to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital was shared online. "Took my first dose of vaccine today...." he had tweeted.