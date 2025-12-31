'Don’t make the mistake of marrying young': Malaika Arora, who married at 25, says women must 'live and experience life'

Actor Malaika Arora was still finding her feet in the entertainment industry when she tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan. She had been a successful model and even appeared in Chhaiya Chhaiya by then, but the actor now feels that as a 25-year-old, she was too young to ‘settle down’. Malaika Arora talked about her marriage and the idea of marrying young.

Malaika Arora on marrying young

In a recent interaction with India Today, Malaika reflected on tying the knot at 25. “Please don’t make the mistake of getting married so young. Yes, beautiful things have happened (during marital life), the best being that I had my kid early. But live and experience life a bit. Then take the call to settle down. Be financially and emotionally independent before you actually settle down,” she said as advice to other women.

Malaika and Arbaaz began dating during their early years in the entertainment industry in the mid-1990s, before tying the knot in 1998. They separated years later, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. Malaika said that the experience of a failed marriage has not put her off the institution altogether. “I do believe in marriage, but that doesn’t mean it’s meant for me. If it happens, great. But I’m not seeking it. I’m very content. I was married. Then I moved beyond that. I’ve been in relationships. But I am not jaded. I still love my life. I love the idea of love. I love being loved and sharing love. I love being in a situation where I can nurture something beautiful. So, I’m totally open to it. But at the same time, I’m not seeking it. If it happens, if it comes knocking at my door, then I will,” she added.

Malaika and Arbaaz share one son, Arhaan, 23. After her divorce, Malaika was in a high-profile relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor from 2016 to 2024.