Malala Yousafzai marries Asser Malik: Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, wishes pour in for newlyweds

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik in a low-key nikaah ceremony at their home in Birmingham on Tuesday. Actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Reese Witherspoon, as well as YouTuber Lilly Singh, were among the celebrities who wished her.

“Congratulations,” Priyanka wrote, along with heart-eyes, heart and fire emojis. “Congratulations on this wonderful moment!” Reese wrote. “Congratulations,” Katrina wrote. Lilly dropped a bunch of heart emojis and wrote, “Congrats!!!!”

Several Pakistani stars also wished Malala and Asser. “I am so happy for you. Congratulations to you sweetheart,” actor Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui wrote. Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, known for the ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, wrote, “OMG MASHAALLAH! Congratulations.” Singer Meesha Shafi wrote, “Buhat buhat Mubarik (many many congratulations) @malala.” Actor Adnan Malik wrote, “Beautiful! Love & blessings to both of you.”

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Malala shared photos from her intimate wedding with Asser and wrote, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” +

Malala, at the age of 17, became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, when she was 15, after campaigning for the right to education for girls. She survived the assassination attempt and became a global icon for women’s rights.

In 2015, an American documentary titled He Named Me Malala was made on her life. The film, directed by Davis Guggenheim, garnered five nominations at the 68th annual Emmy Awards.

Malala’s life is also the subject of Gul Makai, a Bollywood film starring Om Puri, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi.