Mallika Sherawat says her 'glamour was overwhelming' for Indian women: 'Men have had no problems with me'

Actor Mallika Sherawat has said in an interview about how she was judged for doing bold scenes in her films. She said that even though women were vicious to her for some reason, Indian men always loved her. Mallika is currently promoting her upcoming film RK/Rkay, which will hit the screens on July 22. Also Read: Mallika Sherwat says Bollywood actresses lie about never giving auditions

Mallika made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Khwahish. She later appeared in Mahesh Bhatt's film Murder. The film, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Both films established her as a sex symbol. Previously, Mallika said in an interview that she was ‘morally assassinated’ for starring in Murder.

In an interview with Mashable India, Mallika talked about how she was judged by people in India for doing ‘bold scenes’. She said, “I think my glamour was overwhelming for them. I am unapologetic about it. I wore a bikini in murder and actresses have wore bikini before me also but I was so nonchalant about it. I was like I have a great body. Do you want me to wear a saree at the beach? No I will wear a bikini and I celebrated by body because for me that was very liberating for me. But that was too much to handle for people, specially women. Men have had no problems with me. Men love me in India and I love them back. It's just some women who are so vicious to me. I don't know why because I love sisterhood. I love to support money.”

Mallika's upcoming film RK also stars Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

