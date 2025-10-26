Malti balances her bag and toy as she holds mom Priyanka Chopra and dad Nick Jonas close during outing in Florida

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas stepped out with her parents ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in Miami, Florida. Several pictures of the trio walking on the streets emerged on social media platforms. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Malti stepped out before Jonas Brothers' show.

PriyankaChopra, Nick Jonas, Malti step out in Miami

In a photo, Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were seen walking on the streets. The toddler held her toy in one hand and carried her bag in the other. Priyanka and Nick Jonas were seen with her. In another picture, Malti walked down the stairs with Priyanka. She was seen balancing her shoulder bag and her toy while holding Priyanka's hands and climbing down the stairs.

Malti tactfully balances her toy, bag while holding Priyanka's hand

Malti was also seen looking around as she walked with her parents. For the outing, Priyanka wore a green and white outfit. Nick was dressed in casuals--a brown T-shirt and black pants. Malti wore a white and blue top and paired it with a blue skirt. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Aww, she is so big now. Beautiful family." "Nice couple ..god bless you. Cute Malti," read another comment. "Priyanka and her entire family are so pretty," wrote a person.

About Nick's shows

Malti and Priyaka attended Nick's concert in Florida. In a video, as Nick performed on stage, Malti stood on the steps near it. Nick said, "I love you" to Malti using sign language. She immediately reciprocated. Priyank, who stood behind her, holding her dress, pulled at it several times.

The Jonas Brothers have their shows across the US till December 22 this year. They will perform in several locations, including Atlanta, Buffalo, Newark, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and New York, among others.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.