Malti gets busy with her phone as she steps out for dinner with mom Priyanka Chopra and dad Nick Jonas in New York

Priyanka, Nick, Malti step out for dinner in New York

In a photo, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were seen smiling as they stood near the bar of the restaurant. In a picture, Nick looked away as he enjoyed his food. Malti was seen busy focussing on her phone.

For the outing, Priyanka wore a black top under a brown blazer and pants. Nick was seen in a white T-shirt under a green coat and trousers. Malti opted for a green and black outfit. In other pictures, Nick was seen sitting next to Malti at the restaurant as they enjoyed their food.

Fans love Chopra-Jonas family

Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas, was also seen in one of the photos holding a beverage. A picture showed Nick and Priyanka walking inside the restaurant. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Priyanka looking beautiful." "Awe Malti is so cute. She is adorable," read a comment. "Awww adorable fam!! Love, they're enjoying everything together, and they'rethere to support Nick," wrote a person.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick, along with Malti, visited the Hudson Theatre to support his upcoming show, The Last Five Years. Nick will make his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years.

About Nick's show, projects

The production, directed by Whitney White, will officially open on March 18, 2025. It features Nick alongside Adrienne Warren. This Broadway debut is a significant milestone for Nick as he transitions from music to theatre.

Nick also stars in The Good Half, a film directed by Robert Schwartzman. The film premiered in theatres last year and became available for streaming on Hulu in November.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka also has a number of exciting projects on the horizon. She will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also get to see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2.