Malti Marie cuddles with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, plays with nani Madhu in pool at cosy beach outing. See pics

After celebrating Diwali, actor Priyanka Chopra spent some quiet time with her family members--mother Madhu Chopra, husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka gave a glimpse of how she relaxed and enjoyed a trip to the beach. Priyanka Chopra shared several pictures of Malti and Nick Jonas.

After Diwali, Priyanka Chopra spends quiet time with family

In the first photo, Priyanka sat by a swimming pool, reading a book and relaxing as her pet dog sat nearby. She wrote, "Just what I needed (red heart emoji)." The next picture showed Malti and Madhu enjoying themselves in the pool. Malti was inside the water, upside down, while Madhu stood nearby, smiling.

In a selfie, clicked by Priyanka, Malti cuddled with her. Dressed in a colourful outfit, she looked away from the camera as Priyanka smiled while clicking the picture. The actor was dressed in a red outfit under a green jacket.

The next picture showed Nick Jonas holding Malti as they sat on a beach. Both of them had their back to the camera as they enjoyed the view of the ocean. Nick wore a grey T-shirt and shorts in the picture. Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it, "The most precious (red heart and emotional face emojis)." Priyanka tagged both Nick and Malti in the post.

How Priyanka celebrated Diwali

Recently, Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated Diwali. Sharing photos from their fun celebrations, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti's friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness.”

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti, through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.