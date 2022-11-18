Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mama Alia Bhatt and masi Shaheen Bhatt pose for the brightest pic together

Mama Alia Bhatt and masi Shaheen Bhatt pose for the brightest pic together

bollywood
Published on Nov 18, 2022 09:53 PM IST

Shaheen Bhatt has shared a bright, sunshiny picture with sister and new mom Alia Bhatt. See it here.

Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt in a happy new picture.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are the happiest after the latter became a mom. On Friday, Shaheen took to Instagram to share a happy picture of the two as they posed for a sunshiny selfie. (Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning home)

The photo showed Alia in a yellow top and Shaheen in a yellow jacket. It is not known whether the picture is recent of clicked during one of their holidays. Sharing the photo, Shaheen captioned it with just a heart and drums emoji. Their mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Beauty patooties" for them in the comments section. “Both are looking too much cutest,” wrote a fan.

Alia welcomed her first daughter with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month on November 6. The couple has still not revealed her name or picture. Alia's only picture since the baby's birth has been one she shared earlier this week that showed her out of focus, holding a mug that read ‘mama’.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." Alia had been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with the news of her pregnancy.

Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra.

alia bhatt shaheen bhatt
