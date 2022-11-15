Manav Vij says people apologising after watching Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix 'should transfer 500 to Aamir Khan'

Actor Manav Vij has opened up about the boycott trend that his film Laal Singh Chaddha had to face ahead of its release in August this year. In a new interview, he said that people apologised to him after watching the film on Netflix. He recalled advising them to transfer ' ₹500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account' as the producers suffered a loss. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says boycott calls didn't cause Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, blames Aamir Khan for doing it to himself)

Laal Singh Chaddha is a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. It is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Apart from Manav, the film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Manav essayed the role of Mohammad Bhai, a Pakistan Army Commander who befriends Laal. The film was made on ₹180 crore budget and managed to generate worldwide revenue of less than ₹90 crore in its first week.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Manav said, “It (the boycott trend) confuses you, hurts you. Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix. I said, ‘If you were so apologetic, you should have transferred ₹500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your stupidity’.”

Speaking about being part of Laal Singh Chaddha, he added, “It’s a big deal that one of the greatest actors in the world admired my work. Aamir had so much faith in me.”

Manav was last seen in the fictional thriller Tanaav, set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 2017. The show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn. Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, and Sukhmani Sadana are also a part of the show.

Fans will see Manav in the social drama Patna Shukla, helmed by Vivek Budakoti. It will also feature Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

