Mandakini reveals first look poster from comeback project, fans react

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Mandakini is all set to make her comeback with a music video, titled Maa-O-Maa. Recently, she shared the first look poster of the music video on her Instagram handle. The music video will also mark the screen debut of her son Rabbil Thakur. (Also read: Mandakini of Ram Teri Ganga Maili-fame to make a comeback with music video, co-starring son Rabbil Thakur)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the poster, Mandakini is seen in a new look, dressed in a red salwar suit with her son Rabbil among others. Maa-O-Maa is written by Sajan Agarwal, who has also directed the song. Babil Haque and Meera have composed the music. The song is sung by Rishabh Giri and backed by Guruji Kailash Raigar. Sharing the first look, the actor wrote to her fans, “Comment your feedback on the poster! I would love to know.”

Mandakini’s comeback project has left fans nostalgic on social media. Reacting to her posts, a fan wrote, “Looks promising…Welcome back.” “Missed you so many years ma'am,” another fan added. “I can't wait to see you again on the screen,” commented someone else.]

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandakini made her debut in Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which made her an instant success. She starred opposite the late Rajiv Kapoor in the film. The film was a hit and even created controversy as Mandakini appeared partially nude on screen for two sequences. Since her debut, she has worked with popular actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda. She last appeared in the 1996 film, Zordaar.

Talking about her comeback, Mandakini had previously told ETimes, “I'm very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal Ji. I’ve known him since a long time but finally we’re working together. Maa O Maa is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. We will start shooting this song by the end of the month.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON