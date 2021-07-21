Mandira Bedi shares happy picture with parents and children: 'Grateful for my family and all the love'

Mandira Bedi has shared a picture featuring her family members and expressed her gratitude for all the love and support she has received. The actor and television personality lost her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal last month.

In the new picture, Mandira Bedi was seen posing with her parents and her children Vir and Tara. While Tara was seen seated on the lap of Mandira's father, her son was seen standing beside her. Mandira shared the picture with the caption, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks."





Mandira's friends and fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. Mouni Roy commented, "Awww." Karan Wahi dropped heart emojis. Ashish Chowdhry wrote, "Soooo cute! Love you my Mandu…"

Fans commented, "What a strong woman you are." Another added, "Love to you and your family." A third said, "Wishing u all the strength in this world." A fourth said, "Powerful Mandira." A fifth fan said, "Tons of love to all of you."

Also read: When Raj Kundra spoke about Shilpa Shetty's image being hurt due to his controversies: 'Jhelna hi padega'

Last month, Mandira's husband Raj died due to a cardiac arrest. She was seen performing the last rites.

Music director Sulaiman Merchant had told a leading daily, "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chowdhry, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late." He added that Raj had suffered a heart attack previously at around the age of 30-32.