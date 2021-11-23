Manisha Koirala calls Kangana Ranaut 'brilliant', feels Alia Bhatt 'is way beyond what I would have done'

Actor Manisha Koirala has showered praises on actors Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. In a new interview, Manisha said that Alia's work 'is way beyond' what she would have done. Manisha also called Kangana brilliant.

Kangana Ranaut, since her debut in 2006, has featured in over 30 films and honoured with four National Film Awards. Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood in 2012. She has been lauded for her films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy. Alia has also won several awards.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha spoke about her favourite actors. "The younger generation is great, they are on par with the world standards. Kartik Aryan is a fine actor. Ranbir Kapoor is great. I see Alia Bhatt's work and I saw wow. I feel she is way beyond what I would have done. Kangana is also brilliant. I loved her in Queen," Manisha said.

Speaking about her co-stars, she said, "I had the opportunity to work with Nana Patekar, Arvind Swamy, Aamir Khan and other brilliant actors."

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala has acted in many films and established herself as a leading actor in the mid-90s. She made her debut in Bollywood with Saudagar (1991).

Manisha has also starred in films such as 1942 A Love Story (1994), Bombay and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), Khamoshi (1996), Dil Se (1998), Lajja (2001) and Escape From Taliban (2003) among others.

Manisha will be seen Shehzada, also featuring actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The action musical is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, Shehzada will release theatrically on November 4, 2022.

Earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he completed filming the first schedule of Shehzada. On Instagram, he shared a picture of himself and Rohit and wrote, “And that’s a happy director #BecauseofMe. Schedule wrap #Shehzada.” The film went on floors last month.